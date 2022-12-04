Citizens’ wait for shifting of crematorium at Katraj-Kondhwa road just got longer

After a 15-year-long wait, citizens of Katraj-Kondhwa road must wait even longer for commissioning of the relocation of the existing crematorium to a new place. According to former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar however, a new crematorium is being built on two acres of land near Khadi Machine chowk and the same will be operational in the next two months.

For the longest time, residents have been complaining about the foul smell emanating from the crematorium while grieving family members of the deceased persons have been complaining about heavy traffic congestion delaying cremations by hours at end.

Shalini Waghmare, a resident, said, “Citizens are shocked as no decision is being taken either to relocate or expand this crematorium. A year ago, the MLA fund was sanctioned for its repair. However, only minor repairs were carried out at the time and party workers were content to post photos on social media. We are of the view that this crematorium has been used only for politics. After elections, the issue of the cemetery gets over. After the elections, no one takes any action on it. This has been happening for the past 15 years and we need an early end to the inconvenience caused to residents and those who come here to cremate their near and dear ones.”

