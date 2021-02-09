City crosses two lakh Covid-19 case mark

On Monday, Pune city reported 167 fresh positive Covid-19 cases which took the progressive Covid-19 case count in the city to over two lakh, 2,00,088, according to the state health department. However, no new deaths due to the infection were reported in the entire district on Monday.

The city’s death toll stands at 4,553 as of Monday.

While the first one lakh cases were reported in a span of 174 days in the city, the second one lakh cases took only 162 days, which indicates that a consistent viral spread is still persistent in the city, as per a former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist.

The state health department reported that the city crossed its first one lakh mark on August 30, 2020, almost six months after it reported its first case on March 9, 2020. On August 30, the city reported 1,00,236 progressive Covid-19 cases and had reported 2,532 deaths due to the infection.

Over the next 162 days, the city has now crossed another grim mark and reported the second one lakh Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, said, “Although the number of cases maybe lower than before, but the average number is still there. Pune is reporting 400-500 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on a daily basis which is still worrisome. People cannot be caught off the guard just because the vaccine is here. The administration must first vaccinate the most vulnerable population while others should continue to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

The spread of the infection is still prevalent and people need to continue to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said, “It is time that all of us realise that we have to continue Covid-19 appropriate behaviour otherwise this strain will continue. For H1N1 it occurred only for a short period of time whereas this is a perennial kind of infection. The spread is consistent mainly and we have to remember that we do not want Covid-19 to become like H1N1 and become a perennial infection.”

The state health department also reported 102 fresh positive Covid-19 cases from Pune rural which took the progressive count to 93,888 and death toll stands at 2,141 while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 65 fresh positive Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 97,793 and death toll stands at 1,318.

The district’s count stands at 3,91,769 with 3,77,891 recovered cases and 8,054 deaths. Currently, there are 5,824 active cases in the district wherein patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.