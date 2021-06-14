City improvement committee approves selling of PMC-owned flats

The City Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday allowed the sale of 1,512 flats which are given to rehabilitate various project affected people.

City Improvement Committee president Anand Rithe said, “The PMC got various flats in different schemes which it has allocated to the project affected people. Mainly those who lost their homes in road widening and other PMC owned projects would be allocated these flats. PMC charges ₹450 nominal rent to them. This scheme started from 1991-92.”

These flats have been used by these people for the last many years, but the PMC is not getting enough rent from them. Considering this, the civic body has decided to sell the flats to the renters of these 1,512 flats.

Rithe said, “It is a win-win situation as these people would get ownership for their homes and PMC will receive onetime revenue. As per the PMC survey, the price of these flats is between Rs12 lakh to Rs15 lakh as per ready reckoner rates.”

The city improvement committee approved this proposal and now it would get forward to the standing committee for approval. Once the standing would approve it, the final permission will be granted from the general body.

PMC standing committee chief Hemant Rasne proposed this scheme to sell PMC owned flats to generate more revenue.

There are different views on this proposal. Some people are of the view that PMC cannot sell out these flats. Now as the city improvement committee approved this proposal, again there would be discussion on this proposal.