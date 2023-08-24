Man waylaid, robbed of 25K on Pune-Ahmednagar road

City police have booked two unidentified persons for waylaying a 34-year-old man on Pune-Ahmednagar road. The incident occurred on August 22. Officials from Yerawada police station said that during interrogation it was further revealed that, the accused were involved in more such cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, on Tuesday, the complaint who works as a painter was heading towards Pune on his motorcycle when two men blocked his way.

The complainant alleged that the two accused approached him, created a ruckus, beat him up and robbed him of ₹25,000.

Ankush Dombale, assistant police inspector, said, “The accused alleged that, the complainant’s vehicle collided with their bike. Then one of the accused further alleged that his mobile was broken in the incident. They then threatened him and extorted money.”

Dombale said, “This is very common modus of operandi in which the accused hatch a fake accident plan in which they pretended that, they had suffered losses. Then they call their accomplice and create a ruckus. As they are locals, they threaten the victim and demanded money to avoid a police case.”

Yerawada police have registered a case under Sections 392(Punishment for robbery) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

