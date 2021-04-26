City receives light drizzle, more rain forecast

The city on Monday experienced thunderstorm and lightning along with drizzle reported at some places during the evening hours, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

As per the IMD, cloudy weather may continue until April 28 in Pune.

“On April 27, the city may experience partly cloudy conditions along with thunderous activity and lightning. The day temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius and night temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

Along with Pune, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa will also have partly cloudy conditions.

“Chances of light rain along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely till the end of this month in four divisions of Maharashtra,” said IMD Officials.

Shivajinagar also reported 39.2 degrees Celsius during the day which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal whereas Lohegaon reported 39.6 degrees Celsius on Monday which was 1.6 degrees warmer than normal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The night temperature at Shivajinagar was 22.2 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon was at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at Akola at 43.1 degree Celsius. And the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 19.2 degree Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.