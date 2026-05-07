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City shockers: 3 held in separate incidents of molestation, harassment of woman, children

Pune faces safety concerns as three incidents of harassment and assault against women and children prompt public intervention and police action.

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:18 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: A series of alarming incidents across Pune and nearby areas on Tuesday raised fresh concerns over women’s and children’s safety, with citizens intervening in some cases to nab the accused.

City shockers: 3 held in separate incidents of molestation, harassment of woman, children

In the Rajaram Bridge area, a man allegedly harassed a young woman in broad daylight around 3 pm. Witnesses said the accused misbehaved with the woman on a busy road, triggering outrage among passersby. The passersby caught him, beat him up, and handed him over to the police, who took the accused into custody and initiated further action.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 6-year-old girl on Tuesday night while she was alone at her grandparents’ home in Theur. Loni Kalbhor police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, Shridhar Kamble, 46. The complainant, the victim’s mother, alleged in her complaint that the accused tried to assault the minor girl while she was at her grandparents’ home for summer vacation.

 
women's safety sexual assault
Home / Cities / Pune / City shockers: 3 held in separate incidents of molestation, harassment of woman, children
Home / Cities / Pune / City shockers: 3 held in separate incidents of molestation, harassment of woman, children
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