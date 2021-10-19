Civic activists question PMC nod to riverfront development project

PUNE: Civic activists on Monday raised concerns over the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) hurriedly giving its nod to the riverfront development project without a detailed study of the same. They pointed out that the irrigation department and Central Water and Power Resource Station (CWPRS) had not given their approval to the project.

Civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar, Vijay Kumbhar and Vivek Velankar held a press conference and raised various questions about the project. “We have been asking various questions to the PMC for the last few months but neither the PMC nor the consultant have addressed them. We are surprised how the elected members have given the project their nod without studying it!” Yadwadkar said.

“The irrigation department had clearly said that the PMC does not have the right to change the flood lines. However, the PMC is changing the flood lines and thereby creating land in the river. They are even planning to sell the government-owned 180 acre land around the river,” Yadwadkar said.

Velankar said, “Whenever we raise questions, PMC officials say they don’t have any idea and ask us to check with the consultant instead. The PMC is answerable to the citizens not the consultant. It is the PMC’s responsibility to check the detailed project report (DPR) and address the citizens.”

Kumbhar said, “If this project is executed, the city will face the problem of flooding. But political parties are not concerned about floods. They just want their share of the project/cost. Citizens should think about electing such leaders.”