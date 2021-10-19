Civic Sanskriti: We are all pedestrians, let us respect our right to walk

PUNE Walking is the most basic means of transport and a fundamental element of the human condition. Countless generations of our ancestors have walked the earth. A walk – the Dandi March – is part of India’s freedom struggle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Walking enables study, livelihoods, everyday needs, relationships, recreation, and exploration. According to the 2011 census, one-third of all work trips are by foot. Women depend on walking more than men. Studies show that 60 per cent of children walk to school.

As a transport mode, walking provides individual health benefits and is good for the city’s environment and economy. Walking is a part of trips by other modes too – we walk to and from a bus-stop, six-seater, or rickshaw.

Pedestrian lives lost due to lack of attention

Even though walking is such an important part of our individual and collective lives, across the country pedestrians face difficulties. Road design, management, and maintenance seem much more oriented to the needs of automobiles than of people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In most cities, there is not even the semblance of a decent footpath. Not only is road space taken up by moving vehicles, but parked vehicles also occupy and deny even the margins of the road to pedestrians.

The lack of safe facilities to walk and cross results in a shocking human cost. In 2019 alone, 25,858 pedestrians were killed in road crashes in India. Road crash reports show an 85% increase in deaths of pedestrians in five years. In Pune, about one-third of all road crash deaths are pedestrians.

Policy support for the pedestrian mode

Streets and walking neighbourhoods must be strengthened and made safe and inclusive in such a way that it accommodates all types of road users - from children to senior citizens to differently-abled people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Our government and even the United Nations recognise the importance of walking. India’s National Urban Transport Policy, promulgated in 2006, emphasizes the mobility of people and not vehicles. The vision is to provide sustainable and affordable mobility which is accessible to all citizens. India has also committed to reducing road accident deaths.

India’s Smart City Mission recognises that walking contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations.

Two sustainable development goals are concerned with safe, accessible, convenient walking facilities for all (SDG 3.2 and 11.2). The UN’s New Urban Agenda of 2016 urges countries to ensure safe, inclusive, accessible, green, and quality public spaces, including streets, sidewalks and cycling lanes, squares, waterfront areas, gardens, and parks. Such spaces foster a peaceful and healthy society, promoting the values of living together and social interaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How can we accelerate the move from high policies to local action?

Call for a Pedestrians’ Day

Citizens’ groups in Pune and many other cities are coming together to call for a Pedestrians’ Day, in a campaign by the Sustainable Mobility Network India (see https://www.sumnet.in/npd/). A petition has been initiated with Jhatkaa.org. The hope is that citizens and citizens groups, educational institutions will reach out to their elected representatives to celebrate the Day and promote awareness of the needs of pedestrians.

Campaign coordinator Suraj Jaipurkar says, “The aim is to draw attention to the status of walkability and road safety and call for integrating these as core elements of sustainable mobility and transport infrastructure.” Observing such days has helped raise awareness and increase commitment to these important causes. They provide an occasion to discuss, reflect, generate ideas and spur action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

December 11 is Pune’s Pedestrians’ Day

In Pune, it is wonderful to note that the mayor has declared December 11 as Pedestrians’ Day for the city. We can all support the national call and observe Pedestrians’ Day in Pune.

Students and citizens’ groups can conduct meaningful activities – check your neighbourhoods for walkability and condition of footpaths, the safety of pedestrian crossings, functioning of signals with pedestrian phase, enforcement of ‘stop line’ at signals enabling safe crossings. More ideas are at https://savepunetraffic.org/pedestrians-day/

On Pedestrians’ Day, activities may include neighbourhood walks and rallies, no-vehicle day, civic group meetings to present walkability study results to local decision-makers as specific suggestions for action.

Let us celebrate and enable walking. Let us become a more equal and respectful society. Finally, we are all pedestrians. Let us respect our own right to walk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}