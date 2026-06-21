Civil engg graduate held for SIM theft, online fraud

The Railway Police in Pune on June 9 arrested a 23-year-old civil engineering graduate for allegedly stealing SIM cards and using them to fraudulently withdraw money from victims’ bank accounts. The accused, identified as Sanket Satish Kulkarni (23), resides at Sarovar Housing Society near Jijamata Chowk in Akurdi and is originally from Karanjgaon village in Lohara taluka of Dharashiv district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Sanket Satish Kulkarni (23), resides at Sarovar Housing Society near Jijamata Chowk in Akurdi and is originally from Karanjgaon village in Lohara taluka of Dharashiv district.

According to police, Kulkarni completed his civil engineering degree at Rajgad Dnyanpeeth Technical Campus in Dhangawadi, Bhor, and is currently pursuing a Visual Effects (VFX) course on Jangali Maharaj Road in Pune.

Police said Kulkarni had developed an addiction to online gaming and had previously spent ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh on games, allegedly using money taken from his family without their knowledge. Living in Pune and needing funds for personal expenses and gaming, he allegedly turned to criminal activities.

Vishal Gaikwad, additional superintendent of police, said, “The accused stole SIM cards and used them to gain access to victims’ financial accounts, enabling him to siphon off money. Three complaints related to SIM card theft and financial fraud had been registered at the police station.”

During interrogation, Kulkarni allegedly confessed to his involvement in all three cases. Police subsequently arrested him in connection with the offences.

He has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Yerawada Central Jail.