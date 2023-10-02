Civil surgeon orders ‘zero prescriptions’ at Aundh district hospital

PUNE Despite the mandatory rule of ‘zero prescription’ patients visiting the Aundh District Hospital are asked to get medicines from outside the facility.

As per the government rules all public health department-run hospitals have a ‘zero prescription’ rule. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following this the district civil surgeon on Friday issued a circular to all doctors to stop prescribing drugs to Out Patients Department (OPD) patients, said officials.

The ADH has thousands of patients visiting the hospital daily for treatment. However, several patients were prescribed medicines to get from outside.

Despite the issue being raised in several past meetings the junior doctors continued to ask patients to get medicines from outside.

A few of the complaints were received by the state health minister, Tanaji Sawant who then pulled up the administration. Following this, the circular was issued last week on Friday by district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalay.

Dr Yempalay, said, it’s a strict rule that there should be zero prescriptions but the junior doctors were found prescribing the medicines. Due to which the circular has been issued

“There are several alternative medicines for one illness and the doctors have to prescribe drugs which are available at the hospital pharmacy. Asking to get alternative medicines from outside is a violation of the rule and we will take strict action against such errant doctors,” he said.

