Class 11 admissions extended till October 30; 40,349 seats vacant in Pune

PUNE The state education department has once again extended the deadline for the Class 11 online admission process, this time till October 30.

Seven rounds of the first-come first-served (FCFS) section of the admission process were completed on Tuesday. After completion of the earlier three regular rounds, one special round and all seven rounds of the FCFS, still, 40,349 seats are vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.A total of 72,976 students have been admitted to 317 colleges in the Pune region.

As per a circular issued by the department on Tuesday, the FCFS special round has been extended till 8 pm, October 30. All students who have not yet registered and want to take the admission still can register, apply and get admission. In this special round, even the ATKT (after term, keep term) and students with any passing percentage in Class 10, can completethe admission process.

For this academic year a total of 90,125 students registered for the Class 11 admissions. Despite a high passing percentage for Class 10 this year, 99.95 per cent, student registration has been low for admissions. A total 113,325 FJYJC seats were available.

A high number of seats will remain vacant this year.

“There are students who want to either cancel their admission or students who have not yet completed their admission process due to various reasons. So it was decided to extend the admission period till October 30 with a special FCFS round. Also those students have passed under the ATKT category with one subject remainig, even they can take admission,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.