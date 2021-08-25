Pune region Class 11 admissions: General merit list declared

The Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, on Wednesday, declared the general merit list for students registered for admission to Class 11 (FYJC), through the online centralised process. On Friday, August 27, the first allotment list for round 1 will be declared by the department.

In this academic year, a total of 78,745 students registered for Class 11 admissions.

Despite a high passing percentage for Class 10 this year, registration numbers were low given that 111,205 seats are available. It is feared that a high number of seats will remain vacant this year.

The Bombay HC cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) which was going to be conducted on August 21 for Class 11 admissions. Last year, the number of registrations was 102,851.

“In the provisional merit list declared two days before a total of 199 queries were registered by the students and all of them were addressed and resolved. Now on August 27, junior college allocation list will be displayed for the round 1 admmissions. And starting from August 27 students can proceed to the admission process to the respective colleges where they have got the admission. On August 30, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will be continued,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of the admission process.