Class 11 admissions: Last round to commence from November 16

PUNE The third and last First Come First Serve (FCFS) round for Class 11 online admissions will start from November 16, as per the state secondary and higher secondary education department.

According to the circular issued by the department on Friday, the FCFS special third round is extended up to November 23. In this round, even the ATKT students can apply and complete their admission process.

From November 16 to 22 students can apply for the online admission process, then till November 22 till 6 pm allotted students should click ‘Proceed for admission’ and confirm their admission in the allotted junior college. After which, quota admissions and bifocal admissions will continue.

Whereas from November 23 to 30, the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) office-level counselling and allotment activities will be conducted for students.

“For allotment, students can contact the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) via email, phone or in person. In this round, allotment will be valid till 6 pm on the next day. Students need to confirm their admission before that; otherwise, the allotment will be cancelled. Students will be notified of the countdown. The admission round will be the final chance for a student to get admission to Class 11 for the year 2021-22, after which the admission process for the current year will be completed.” said Mahesh Palkhar, Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary).

