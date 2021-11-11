Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Class 12: State board to start collecting forms from November 12

As per the notification, junior colleges and schools may start the form filling process at the SARAL portal from November 12 to December 2
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Thursday issued a notification to commence the form filling for regular candidates for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination from November 12 till December 2, 2021, for the exam scheduled in February next year. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 09:43 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday issued a notification to commence the form filling for regular candidates for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination from November 12 till December 2, 2021, for the exam scheduled in February next year.

As per the notification, junior colleges and schools may start the form filling process at the SARAL portal from November 12 to December 2.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of MSBSHSE, said, “Students with enrolment certificate, private candidates and others can fill the form from December 3 till December 11.”

“The challan for the same can be downloaded from December 12 to December 23. The late fee will be incurred between December 13 to December 20,” said Bhosale.

Fee refund for SSC and HSC candidates for the year 2021

As the final exams for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and HSC were cancelled due to the pandemic, the state board will now refund the partial exam fee for candidates appearing for the same.

RELATED STORIES

“The partial fee will be refunded from November 12 from 11 am. Schools and junior colleges should enrol details of students on the website of the state board,” said Bhosale.

The decision was taken by the board after the Mumbai High Court directed the state board to partially refund the exam fee incurred for the examination.

