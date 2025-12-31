Class 4 and 7 scholarship exams to be held on April 26

The Maharashtra State Examination Council has scheduled the scholarship examination for Class IV and Class VII students on April 26, 2026. The exam will be conducted simultaneously at designated centres across the state, with the online application process having opened on December 30, according to an official circular. According to the eligibility criteria, students appearing for the Class IV examination must be no more than 10 years old as of January 1, 2025, while the age limit for Class VII students is 13 years. Students with disabilities have been granted an age relaxation of four years. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Officials stated that the scholarship examination will be conducted in seven languages: Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Telugu, and Kannada.

The examination will be held in two sessions. The first session, from 11 am to 12 noon, will include the First Language and Mathematics papers. The second session, from 2 pm to 3.30 pm, will consist of the Third Language and the Intelligence Test.

Applications can be submitted without a late fee until February 2. Submissions with a late fee will be accepted from February 3 to February 17, followed by a higher late-fee window from February 18 to February 23. The scholarship examination, earlier conducted only for Class V and VIII students, has been reintroduced for Class IV and VII from 2026, following demands from teachers’ organisations and a decline in participation.