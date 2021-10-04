Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Class 8 to Class 12 reopens, but school buses absent in Pune
pune news

Class 8 to Class 12 reopens, but school buses absent in Pune

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) giving permission for school transport vehicles to ply from October 4, operators of school buses said they were unlikely to get on the road immediately. (HT FILE)
By Namrata Devikar

Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) giving permission for school transport vehicles to ply from October 4, operators of school buses said they were unlikely to get on the road immediately.

In an official order issued by the PMC on Saturday, PMC also made sanitisation of the vehicle twice-a-day mandatory.

Schools reopen for Class 8 to Class 12 from Monday.

Speaking about various challenges school bus owners face, Kiran Desai, secretary of Pune bus owners’ association, said, “Many students from Class 8 to Class 12 commute on their own, via cycles and private vehicles instead of buses. Students who need school buses are those from Class 1 to Class 7. Moreover, it is financially not viable for bus owners to start buses for a few students,” said Desai.

He added that with higher diesel prices, school-bus fees will also increase.

“Since the state government announced that schools will reopen from October 4, no parent or school has approached us to start the bus service. ThepPast 18 months have been very challenging for us as there has been no income for many drivers,” said Desai.

RELATED STORIES

Sachin Panchmukh, vice-president of the School Bus Association, said that there is no respite for drivers, caretakers and owners of school buses.

“The government has constantly neglected us. All businesses are functional, as hotels, vacation spots are open. Only schools were shut. And we are suffering the most because of the pandemic. Our buses have not been running for more than 18 months now. Each bus alone needs maintenance, insurance and other important repairs and owners don’t have the money for that. In such a scenario, how can we start bus service for students?” said Panchmukh.

95 per cent of schools ready to reopen

Speaking about the reopening of schools from October 4, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association said that around 95 per cent of schools are expected to start from Monday.

“Schools are all geared up with sanitisation and are following Covid protocols to ensure safety of the students. We are hoping to see a good turn out on Monday. School buses are also instructed to be sanitised twice a day, with only one child occupying one seat. Schools will have to keep a check on sanitisation of buses and relevant instructions will be passed by them to the drivers and caretakers,” said Gaikwad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Battle for Taljai hill: Do not hold development to ransom when “destroying” an ecological sanctum

Battle for Taljai: One hill, two separate areas – do not confuse Taljai project with Pachgaon Parvati

Your Space: Covid vaccine drives helped check virus spread in Pune

Curtain Call: Fondest memory of theatre experience as an audience
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP