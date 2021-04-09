Cloudy weather in Pune until April 15: IMD forecast

On Friday, Pune continued to experience cloudy weather, some relief from the scorching heat. The city reported 37.7 degrees Celsius as its maximum temperature on Friday, which was 0.5 degrees cooler than the forecast temperature. As per forecasts made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to be cloudy until April 15.

The night temperature in Pune was 20 degrees Celsius which was 1.3 degrees warmer than normal.

“The day temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius, and the night temperature will remain around 19 degrees Celsius. The sky will be partly cloudy until April 13 in Pune city,” said IMD officials.

The cloudy weather is attributed to various weather systems active over Maharashtra including a north-south trough from Vidarbha to south interior Tamil Nadu and wind confluence at lower level over south peninsular India, said IMD officials.

Other parts of Maharashtra will also witness thunder activity along with lightning and strong winds until April 13.

“Until March 12, Vidarbha may experience thunderstorms with lightning. Similar weather conditions will be observed at Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra until April 13. Konkan and Goa will have similar weather conditions from April 11 to April 13,” said IMD officials.

Across Maharashtra, the highest maximum temperature reported was at 41.5 degrees Celsius at Akola.

The lowest minimum temperature reported was 19 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar on Friday.