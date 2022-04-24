Cloudy weather to continue till April-end in Pune

Even though the day temperature in the city has seen a drop to 37.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, humid and warm weather persisted in the city. The day temperature according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), was 1.1 degrees cooler than normal.

IMD also noted that the night temperature reported at Shivajinagar on Sunday was 25.3 degrees Celsius which was five degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that partly cloudy weather will continue till the end of this month for Pune.

“On April 27 and April 28, light rainfall is likely in Pune city. Till April 30, the forecast states that the sky shall remain cloudy,” said Kashyapi.

He added that on Sunday, some parts of Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra reported light rainfall.

“Kolhapur reported traces of rainfall and Solapur reported 0.2mm rainfall on Sunday. Whereas, Ratnagiri in Konkan and Goa also reported one-millimetre rainfall on Sunday,” said Kashyapi.

He added that some parts of central Maharashtra may experience thunderstorms and lightning from April 25 to the end of the month.

“At the same time, remaining parts of central Maharashtra may report heat wave-like situations during the same time. Konkan and Goa and Marathwada may also report thundery activity along with lightning in the next few days. Vidarbha in Maharashtra may report a heat wave-like situation in the next few days according to the forecast,” said Kashyapi.

The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Sunday was 42.5 degrees Celsius at Wardha. And the lowest minimum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Sunday was at Mahabaleshwar at 18.6 degrees Celsius.