Home / Cities / Pune News / Cluster development allowed for Mhada redevelopment in Pune city
pune news

Cluster development allowed for Mhada redevelopment in Pune city

The Maharashtra government has given a nod to apply for the cluster development policy for the re-development of Mhada properties in the city
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has given a nod to apply for the cluster development policy for the re-development of Mhada properties in the city. Pune has a total of 40,000 Mhada flats which are old and in need for redevelopment.

Recently, the Maharashtra government approved three FSI (Floor Space Index) for the Mhada propoerties in Pune which was earlier at 2.5 FSI. Despite allowing 2.5 FSI, developers are not coming forward in Pune for the redevelopment.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar called a meeting with urban development and housing department to discuss the Pune city Mhada properties redevelopment issue on Tuesday.

Siddharth Dhende who was present for the meeting said, “Many Mhada properties are not getting redeveloped due to various issues. For example, the Maharashtra Housing Society located near Nagpur chawl is near the airport and the prison where high rise is not possible. If the developers are allowed to do cluster of various Mhada plots, they can use the remaining FSI on other plots. The urban development department and Mhada minister Jitendra Avhad both accepted it and asked Pune Mhada to submit the proposal for same.”

Pune city has various Mhada buildings which were erected since 1965 and now in a bad condition. The residents are demanding redevelopment but due to various reasons, the work cannot be restarted.

Ajit Pawar also accepted that the situation in Mumbai and Pune is different and Pune would need different rules.

Dhende said, “Many approach roads to Mhada buildings are either six or nine metres wide. It is bringing in restrictions for high rise buildings. Even many amenities like garden, playground, water tank were developed in the Mhada societies and they are coming in between various plots. By considering this, it has been demanded to get a site margin discount like SRA for Mhada buildings.”

BOX

Mhada buildings located at following places in the city

Lokmanya Nagar (Sadashiv peth), Agarkar Nagar (Band Garden road), Bhamburda (Gokhale Nagar), Laxmi Nagar (Parvati), Mharshingar, Phulenagar, Maharashtra Housing Board Yerwada, Netaji Nagar (Wanwadi), Swami Vivekanand Nagar (Hadapsar), Hingne Mala (Hadapsar), Golf Club Road, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Wadgaonsheri.

