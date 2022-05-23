CM allocates 109.57 crore for Jejuri fort, temple conservation work

PUNE Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday allocated ₹109.57 crore funds for the first phase of Shri Kshetra Jejuri Gadh Tirthkshetra’ development plan.

In a bid to conserve the historical monuments and objects at the Jejuri Gadh (fort), instructions were given by chief minister to carry out the conservation work through an archaeological institution. The state archaeological department had been instructed to protect and preserve other nearby temples at Jejuri fort.

In the first phase, the conservation work of the main temple at Jejuri Gadh and the entire fort along with the surrounding areas including the water management will be done, said officials.

The total area of Jejuri temple is 167 sq metre, while the Jejuri Gadh surrounding area is 1,240 sq metre. At least two lakh devotees gather during Yatra and festivals and at least 40 to 50 lakh devotees visit the temple every year to seek blessings of Lord Khandoba. The conservation work of this fort has not been carries out in over 250 years, said officials.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Monday at Shikhar Samiti in Mumbai. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, public works minister Ashok Chavan, urban development minister Eknath Shinde, MP Supriya Sule, local MLA from Purandar Sanjay Jagrap, senior officials from various state government concern departments, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and several other officials were present. A detailed presentation of the work to be carried out was given to the leaders at the meeting.