CM allocates ₹109.57 crore for Jejuri fort, temple conservation work
PUNE Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday allocated ₹109.57 crore funds for the first phase of Shri Kshetra Jejuri Gadh Tirthkshetra’ development plan.
In a bid to conserve the historical monuments and objects at the Jejuri Gadh (fort), instructions were given by chief minister to carry out the conservation work through an archaeological institution. The state archaeological department had been instructed to protect and preserve other nearby temples at Jejuri fort.
In the first phase, the conservation work of the main temple at Jejuri Gadh and the entire fort along with the surrounding areas including the water management will be done, said officials.
The total area of Jejuri temple is 167 sq metre, while the Jejuri Gadh surrounding area is 1,240 sq metre. At least two lakh devotees gather during Yatra and festivals and at least 40 to 50 lakh devotees visit the temple every year to seek blessings of Lord Khandoba. The conservation work of this fort has not been carries out in over 250 years, said officials.
The decision was taken at a meeting held on Monday at Shikhar Samiti in Mumbai. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, public works minister Ashok Chavan, urban development minister Eknath Shinde, MP Supriya Sule, local MLA from Purandar Sanjay Jagrap, senior officials from various state government concern departments, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and several other officials were present. A detailed presentation of the work to be carried out was given to the leaders at the meeting.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana appears before parliamentary committee
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Kaur Rana, who was arrested last month in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai, appeared before the parliamentary committee on privilege on Monday, alleging “maltreatment” by the police. The committee heard from Rana about the allegations of her “patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out” by the Mumbai police.
PM Modi likely to visit Dehu on June 14
According to members of warkari (pilgrims) sect, who visited Delhi and met PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, said that the prime minister is likely to visit Dehu on June 14. Also a member of BJP's state unit, a trustee at Sant Tukaram temple at Dehu and Acharya Tushar Bhosale had visited Delhi in March to meet PM Modi. BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol also confirmed PM's Dehu visit on 14th June.
Light rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, brings respite from scorching heat
Light rain with thunderstorm lashed parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, bringing down mercury by one to eight degrees Celsius at several places, a MeT department spokesperson said. According to the meteorological department, Jaisalmer was recorded the hottest place on Monday with 43.3 degrees Celsius. However, in Barmer, the maximum temperature dropped by 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to Sunday's 40.7 degrees. The mercury also dropped in other districts of the state.
BJP to fete beneficiaries of welfare schemes to mark eight years of Modi government
The Bharatiya Janata Party will felicitate beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being run by the party's governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh as part of celebrations timed with the completion of eight years of the Modi regime. The BJP will celebrate its eighth anniversary of being in power at the Centre this month.
Lucknow: Season’s first major storm brings relief from heat and the usual woes, too
Thunderstorm with gusty winds blowing at 60-70 km per hour and hour-long moderate rainfall of 20.6 mm lashed Lucknow on Monday, bringing relief from the heatwave but also causing waterlogging and power outages in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, this is the first moderate-to-high intensity storm of the season, as March and April only recorded dry thunder spells. Owing to rain, five flights were delayed.
