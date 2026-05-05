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CM approves 4,628 crore budget for PMRDA

Pune's CM approved a ₹4,628.85 crore budget for infrastructure in 2026-27, focusing on major projects like metro expansion and the Katraj-Yerawada tunnel.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:22 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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In a major push for infrastructure in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), chief minister (CM) and chairman, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday approved a 4,628.85 crore budget for the PMRDA for the financial year 2026-27.

Metropolitan commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari presented the budget, which includes revised estimates for 2025-26 and projections for 2026-27 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Metropolitan commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari presented the budget, which includes revised estimates for 2025-26 and projections for 2026-27. The total expected revenue and capital receipts stand at 4,628.85 crore while the total expenditure is estimated at 4,625.30 crore.

A major share of the budget— 2,918.81 crore—has been allocated to the engineering department for infrastructure and development works including metro expansion, road development, the Katraj-Yerawada twin tunnel, Ring Road, Lonavala skywalk, Pawna-Indrayani river improvement project, urban growth clusters, roads under the CM package, tourism routes, and housing projects.

An amount of 970.76 crore has been earmarked for the land and property department. The overall budget shows a surplus of 3.55 crore.

A separate fire fund provision has also been made, with expected receipts of 100.05 crore and expenditure of 71.04 crore in 2026-27.

Key projects including the Purandar airport were discussed. In a decision aimed at faster public services, the PMRDA approved a proposal to delegate routine land disposal powers directly to the metropolitan commissioner.

Earlier, the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority was merged with the PMRDA in June 2021, bringing the former’s assets and liabilities under the PMRDA. To simplify processes under the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015, the approval to delegate powers under the Land Disposal Regulations, 2023, will help speed up plot allotment, transfers, inheritance entries, and issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs). The PMRDA also granted retrospective approval to powers exercised since June 2021.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, senior officials, and civic representatives. Some officials joined via video conferencing.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / CM approves 4,628 crore budget for PMRDA
Home / Cities / Pune / CM approves 4,628 crore budget for PMRDA
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