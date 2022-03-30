CM clears PMRDA’s 2,419 crore budget for 2022-23

PUNE Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday okayed the ₹2,419-crore budget of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for the year 2022-23.

PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “The management council approved the PMRDA budget for the next financial year. PMRDA governing body agreed to change the name of Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line to Maan-Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar as Maan villagers have given their land for the metro depot.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMRDA has also received nod to collaborate with two international organisations in the field of finance and housing. It has earmarked ₹1 crore for organising PMR region open tennis matches.