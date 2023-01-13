CM, deputy CM to launch various projects in Pune on Saturday

Several civic projects will be inaugurated by chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Ahead of the G20 meeting on January 16, both Shinde and Fadnavis will remain present for various events, including the inauguration of newly erected flyover at Golf Chowk.

The ground breaking for the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College building will be performed by the chief minister and deputy chief minister, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar. “The medical college was established by the civic body last year,” he said.

Both leaders will also be present during the ground breaking of the road widening of Old Pune Mumbai Highway work. While at Bavdhan, Shinde will also lay the foundation for a new water pipeline under the 24-hour water project.