Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday credited sustained efforts by citizen forums and residents for the commissioning of the long-pending Mohammadwadi water supply project, saying persistent follow-up by locals helped push the work to completion after nearly two decades of water scarcity. CM Fadnavis credits citizen forums for Mohammadwadi water supply project

Addressing residents during the inauguration of overhead water tanks and the equitable water distribution network in Mohammadwadi, Fadnavis described the project as one of Pune’s most important development works. The scheme is expected to benefit nearly three lakh residents across Mohammadwadi, Undri and adjoining areas that have faced chronic water shortages for years.

“Several citizen forums continuously sent me messages regarding the progress of this project. Their follow-up played a key role in ensuring the work moved ahead,” Fadnavis said, while acknowledging the efforts of Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur in accelerating execution of the project.

“Some forum members are in touch with me and regularly send SMSes about the progress of the work. These citizen forums have played an important role in the success of the Mohammadwadi overhead water tank supply project,” he added.

The chief minister said nearly 50% water leakage in parts of the city’s old infrastructure remained a major challenge and stressed the need to complete the remaining network work within the next two months.

Fadnavis also announced that land acquisition for the long-delayed Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project would be completed within six months. The CM said the city was emerging as the country’s “GCC capital” and required robust infrastructure, metro connectivity and modern urban planning to support the next wave of global capability centres.

Speaking at the event, deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said the commissioning of the common water supply scheme and nine overhead water tanks would ensure adequate water supply to residents.

“Water is life, and it must be used cautiously,” she said, adding that former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had consistently emphasised quality infrastructure and long-term planning for Pune’s growth.

During the programme, Fadnavis also launched the “Pune Pratham” book and felicitated the head of the PMC water supply department for his contribution to the project.