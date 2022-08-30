CM instructs to speed up land acquisition for Pune-Nashik high-speed railway
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday instructed concerned officers to speed up the land acquisition process for the proposed Pune-Nashik high-speed railway.
“The proposal for the Pune-Nashik railway is with the finance committee of the central government. It has received almost all other clearances. The administration must be prepared with land for once the work starts, it will help accelerate it,” Shinde said. Chief secretary Manukumar Shrivastav and officers from the central railway (CR) and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail) were present at the meeting.
The land acquisition process for the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway has already begun. The MahaRail and revenue officers have begun negotiations with the landowners for this ambitious project. A MahaRail officer on condition of anonymity said, “The land acquisition for the project started on ground a year ago. It started on a whole stretch and the concerned collector’s office and our officers are carrying out this process. As the chief minister and deputy chief minister themselves have decided to review the project, it will help speed-up the land acquisition process.”
Another MahaRail officer who too did not wish to be named said, “This is the first high-speed rail project on broad gauge in India. We are preparing the design for it. We’ve even made some videos and the MahaRail has floated tenders for appointing a consultant for preparing the design of the tunnels in connection with the broad gauge double railway line project.”
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
