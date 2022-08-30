CM instructs to speed up land acquisition for Pune-Nashik high-speed railway

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday instructed concerned officers to speed up the land acquisition process for the proposed Pune-Nashik high-speed railway.

“The proposal for the Pune-Nashik railway is with the finance committee of the central government. It has received almost all other clearances. The administration must be prepared with land for once the work starts, it will help accelerate it,” Shinde said. Chief secretary Manukumar Shrivastav and officers from the central railway (CR) and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail) were present at the meeting.

The land acquisition process for the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway has already begun. The MahaRail and revenue officers have begun negotiations with the landowners for this ambitious project. A MahaRail officer on condition of anonymity said, “The land acquisition for the project started on ground a year ago. It started on a whole stretch and the concerned collector’s office and our officers are carrying out this process. As the chief minister and deputy chief minister themselves have decided to review the project, it will help speed-up the land acquisition process.”

Another MahaRail officer who too did not wish to be named said, “This is the first high-speed rail project on broad gauge in India. We are preparing the design for it. We’ve even made some videos and the MahaRail has floated tenders for appointing a consultant for preparing the design of the tunnels in connection with the broad gauge double railway line project.”