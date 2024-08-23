 CM Shinde calls meet to approve PMRDA budget - Hindustan Times
CM Shinde calls meet to approve PMRDA budget

BySiddharth Gadkari
Aug 24, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The budget proposes reduction of fees for regularising houses under the Gunthewari Act with new rate pending approval from the authority’s committee

Five months into the current financial year, chief minister Eknath Shinde has finally scheduled a meeting at Mumbai on Sunday to approve the budget of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also attend the meet.

The meeting was postponed for the last five months due to the CM’s busy schedule. (HT FILE)
The budget proposes reduction of fees for regularising houses under the Gunthewari Act with new rate pending approval from the authority’s committee.

The chief minister, who chairs the authority, had delayed the committee meeting since January due to his schedule. In the upcoming budget meeting, the revised rates for Gunthewari will be finalised, offering potential relief to PMRDA residents.

Yogesh Mhase-Patil, commissioner, PMRDA, said, “The meeting to be held on Sunday was earlier scheduled for July 24.”

Last year, the total budget of the authority was around 1,926 crore.

The town planning scheme pending approval are Maan-Mahalunge (250.50 hectares), Manjari-Kolavadi (233.35 hectares), Autade-Handewadi (94.74 hectares), Wadachiwadi (134.79 hectares), Holkarwadi (4) covering 158.19 hectares and Holkarwadi (5) of 130.78 hectares.

News / Cities / Pune / CM Shinde calls meet to approve PMRDA budget
