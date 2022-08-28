Home / Cities / Pune News / CM Shinde instructs NHAI to demolish old Chandni chowk bridge

CM Shinde instructs NHAI to demolish old Chandni chowk bridge

pune news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Taking serious cognisance of the traffic issue, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday visited Chandni chowk to review the situation and has instructed officials to demolish the old bridge

Chief minister Eknath Shinde (in white) on Sunday visited Chandni chowk along with other officials to take review of traffic congestion issue and road developmental works. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Chief minister Eknath Shinde (in white) on Sunday visited Chandni chowk along with other officials to take review of traffic congestion issue and road developmental works. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Taking serious cognisance of the traffic issue, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday visited Chandni chowk to review the situation and has instructed officials to demolish the old bridge. As per CMs instruction, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will demolish the old bridge at Chandni chowk between September 12 and 15. Also, 100 traffic wardens will be deployed at the spot to regulate the heavy vehicle traffic movement, said officials.

The CM’s convoy had got stuck ahead of Chandani Chowk on Friday evening while he was on his way to Satara from Mumbai after a truck and car broke down and blocked the arterial stretch, which is part of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Several people who saw the CM had come and apprised him of the congestion at the spot, mainly due to ongoing road work.

On Sunday, the CM along with Pune district collector, police department and NHAI officials took a review of the spot.

“On Friday, some commuters appraised me of the traffic issue at Chandni chowk. Accordingly, a meeting was held with all the authorities, wherein all issues were discussed and decision to demolish the old bridge was taken. We have given strict instructions to all the government authorities to not fight over the jurisdiction and give relief to commuters by demolishing the bridge,” said Shinde.

“We also discussed some legal issues pertaining to the area and I assure you all the traffic congestion issues will be resolved ad we will work together and take combined decisions along with district authorities, traffic police and NHAI,” added Shinde.

“From Monday, 100 traffic wardens will be deployed till the bridge is demolished, in order to regulate traffic during peak hours. The bridge will be demolished in the next 15 days and lanes will be increased. The service road on one side will be connected to the other side of the highway. The bridge will be demolished by blasting method and work will be carried out promptly,” said Shinde,

The civic body will take help of experts to plan the blasting for demolishing the bridge. They will conduct a spot visit for the same on Tuesday.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh who visited the spot with CM Shinde on Sunday said that efforts are on to come up with various measures to remove bottlenecks. “Officials from various departments have visited the spot and some crucial decisions have been taken. The main problem occurs when traffic from Mumbai and Kothrud reach Chandni chowk, the nine-lane road is reduced to three lanes, resulting in hour-long traffic jams.”

The NHAI has appealed to various agencies including electric and tele communication agencies to get rid of all supply lines by September 10, so that the demolition can take place between September 12 and 15.

After taking a brief halt at Chandni chowk, CM visited Khalapur toll plaza on expressway and reviewed the situation about congestion. Considering the Ganeshotsav, Shinde asked authorities to increase scanning machines well as traffic wardens to ensure smooth passage of passengers during the festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.

    5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion

    As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.

  • Health experts said the cases will continue to fluctuate as curbs were not being enforced and Covid-appropriate behaviour was not being followed. (HT)

    Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh

    After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.

  • The accused intercepted the victim on her way to school and took her to a slum area where he sexually assaulted her. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held

    A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.

  • Contending that cases of crime in residential areas were on the rise, FOSWAC members told the SSP that they wanted to install gates in residential areas of their sectors on the lines of other big cities in the country, but were denied permission from the architecture department owing to (HT PHOTO )

    FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted

    A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.

  • The PGI administration is using hospital supplies for JSSK beneficiaries through pharmacy and hospital stores. (HT PHOTO )

    Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI

    A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out