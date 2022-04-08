Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
pune news

CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena

More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa
Vasant More of MNS has confirmed that he received a call from Shiv Sena supremo on Friday. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 05:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena.

More confirmed that he received a call from Sena supremo on Friday.

More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.

More had earlier said that as a party functionary, he has to endorse Thackeray’s demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but as a people’s representative, he has to take an inclusive approach and it would be difficult for him to implement the diktat in his civic ward. More is a representative from the Katraj-Kondhwa ward that has a sizeable Muslim population.

More said, “It is true that parties are making an offer. Some Sena leaders even visited my office.”

RELATED STORIES

More has not taken any decision about joining other party and said, “Though Raj Thackeray sacked me from city unit president post, I am still with MNS.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP