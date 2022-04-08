CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena.
More confirmed that he received a call from Sena supremo on Friday.
More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.
The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
More had earlier said that as a party functionary, he has to endorse Thackeray’s demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but as a people’s representative, he has to take an inclusive approach and it would be difficult for him to implement the diktat in his civic ward. More is a representative from the Katraj-Kondhwa ward that has a sizeable Muslim population.
More said, “It is true that parties are making an offer. Some Sena leaders even visited my office.”
More has not taken any decision about joining other party and said, “Though Raj Thackeray sacked me from city unit president post, I am still with MNS.”
Fuelled by price hike: Delhiites vs cabbies, auto drivers
A crisp 2,000 rupee note would have filled one's vehicle with about 22 litres of petrol just 15 days ago, now it will get your fuel tank just a little above 19. Social media, in fact, is fraught with cab riders complaining about AC not being turned on, whereas cabbies rue consecutive petrol and CNG price hikes.
Gurugram cops host meet aimed at better interstate coordination to curb crime
The Gurugram police hosted the 8th Northern Region Police Coordination Committee meeting held between the senior functionaries of police and Central Armed Police Forces on Thursday to enhance interstate coordination and discuss various issues, including drug trafficking and criminals operating in the region, strengthening police coordination, effectively curbing crime and addressing policing issues across north Indian states.
Teachers go all out to ease students into offline mode in Thane schools
Swastika Pawar, a Class 4 student and resident of Kasheli village in Thane, found it difficult to read books of even Class 2 post pandemic. This had a great impact on her reading and writing abilities. Since the start of offline school, the teacher in the Zilla Parishad school at Kasheli is helping her to cope with studies. Teachers have come together to help students with their academics.
Karauli clashes: Rajasthan govt orders probe, wants report within 15 days
The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an administrative probe into clashes that broke out in Karauli last week and left at least 35 people injured. The report would have to be submitted within 15 days, reported news agency ANI. Forty-six people were arrested while seven others were detained by the Rajasthan Police on Monday for interrogation in connection with the case.
Punjab crackdown on gangsters: Jaipal’s aide Harbir Sohal arrested in Mohali
Police arrested Harbir Singh Sohal, an accomplice of notorious gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar, from Kharar town in Mohali district on Friday. During investigation,Sohal, a Punjabi singer and lyricist from Pindi Aulakh village in Amritsar districtl admitted that Jaipal had bought property in his and his relatives' name with the cash he had accumulated after committing robberies, including the Banur cash van of 2017 ( ₹1.33 crore) and gold loot 30kg at IIFL, Ludhiana, in 2020.
