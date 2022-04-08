CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena

As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena.

More confirmed that he received a call from Sena supremo on Friday.

More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.

More had earlier said that as a party functionary, he has to endorse Thackeray’s demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but as a people’s representative, he has to take an inclusive approach and it would be difficult for him to implement the diktat in his civic ward. More is a representative from the Katraj-Kondhwa ward that has a sizeable Muslim population.

More said, “It is true that parties are making an offer. Some Sena leaders even visited my office.”

More has not taken any decision about joining other party and said, “Though Raj Thackeray sacked me from city unit president post, I am still with MNS.”