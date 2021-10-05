CNG price hiked by 2 in Pune, rickshaw union says fares may increase

PUNE: After the hike in prices of petrol and diesel, it is now CNG’s turn with prices rising by ₹2 in the city. Effectively, consumers will have to dish out ₹59.50 per kg of CNG as opposed to ₹57.50 per kg according to the last hike in prices recorded on August 2 this year. On Monday, petrol cost was ₹107.95 per litre while that of diesel was ₹96.50 per litre. With soaring fuel prices, several vehicle users have already switched to CNG.

With a majority of auto-rickshaws in the city running on CNG, convener of the Pune Auto-Rickshaw Association, Nitin Pawar, said that considering the surge in price will closely impact auto-rickshaw drivers’ lives, a hike in fares maybe in order.

“Earlier, we had reduced the fare hike but as CNG prices have inched closer to ₹60 per kg, it seems inevitable. As it is, the lives of operators of this business had become difficult due to overall inflation. Now to make things worse, CNG prices have increased. After meetings with all stakeholders, a final decision on the fare hike will be taken. It is already being implemented in Mumbai,” Pawar said.

Social activists working for rickshaw drivers said that even a hike of ₹2 will impact profit margins. Keshav Kshirsagar, head of the organisation, Baghtoy Rickshawala, said, “Even the slightest hike impacts profit margins. A hike of ₹2 per kg may seem slight for a regular CNG vehicle user but it makes a great difference to rickshaw drivers.”

Those who use CNG cars are also miffed with the price hike. Sunil Pote, who switched from petrol to CNG for his car expressed disappointment over the increase in price. “A few months ago, I decided to switch to CNG because of soaring petrol prices. But now CNG price is also increasing. How is a common man to stay afloat! If this continues, fuel will soon be out of reach of the common people,” Pote said.

Prices under Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL)

PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) area + Fursungi + Pisoli + Ambegaon: ₹59.50 per kg

PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) area + Hinjewadi + Chakan: ₹59.50 per kg

Nashik-Dhule-Valsad area: ₹63.50 per kg

Ramanagara district: ₹60 per kg

Sindhudurg district: ₹64 per kg

(Source: MNGL website)