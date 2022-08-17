Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / CNG prices slashed by 4 per kg in Pune

CNG prices slashed by 4 per kg in Pune

pune news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Pune-based CGD company, MNGL have slashed the retail selling price of CNG by ₹4 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi
Pune-based CGD company, MNGL have slashed the retail selling price of CNG by 4 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune-based City Gas Distribution (CGD) Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), have slashed the retail selling price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicular segment by 4 per kg in city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday.

Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail selling price of CNG to 87 per kg from an earlier price of 91 per Kg.

MNGL has affected this CNG price reduction on account of downward revision in purchase cost of domestic natural gas. MNGL has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced gas costs to the customers.

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) is a joint venture of two Maharatna PSUs; GAIL (India) Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with equity participation from government of Maharashtra through MIDC and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP