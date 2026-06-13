Cochlear implant eligibility age likely to be raised to 5 yrs in Maha

PUNE: In a major relief for children with hearing impairment, the Centre has given ‘in principle’ approval to increasing the age limit for beneficiaries of cochlear implant procedures from two to five years under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK); Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar said on Thursday. Centre has given ‘in principle’ approval to increasing the age limit for beneficiaries of cochlear implant procedures from two to five years under RBSK, health minister Prakash Abitkar said. (HT)

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held between Abitkar and Aradhana Patnaik, additional secretary and mission director, National Health Mission (NHM), on Thursday, June 11, in the national capital.

The RBSK programme, also known as the Child Health Screening and Early Intervention Programme, was launched in 2013 and focuses on early screening, and medical and surgical management of children with hearing impairment. Since the scheme’s inception, only 60 cochlear implants have been carried out in the district. However, the two-year age limit for children seeking free cochlear implants has deprived several children of the procedure. Health officials said that the proposed increase in the age limit from the current two years to five years will allow more children with hearing disabilities to avail of cochlear implant surgery and timely intervention.

The Thursday meeting focused on strengthening Maharashtra’s public health system and securing funds under the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP) for 2026-27. The state government also sought central support to provide mobile phones to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) to help them manage digital health records, online reporting and field-level health data. The proposal received a positive response during the discussions.

Maharashtra further requested the timely release of funds for incentive payments to ASHA workers and direct benefit transfer schemes, including the Janani Suraksha Yojana, family planning programmes and the Nikshay scheme for tuberculosis patients.

Abitkar urged the Centre to ensure timely grants for salaries of NHM staff and expedite clearance of pending infrastructure-related payments. Discussions were also held on strengthening diagnostic services across the state and submitting proposals for critical care facilities and integrated public health laboratories under the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

“Efforts are being made to strengthen coordination between the Centre and the state to ensure effective implementation of people-centric health programmes. The Centre has shown a positive approach toward improving healthcare services in Maharashtra, and we are confident of receiving the necessary support,” Abitkar said.