COEP to host 2nd international conference from June 23 to 25

The department of mechanical engineering at College of Engineering Pune (COEP), under the aegis of AICTE New Delhi and Alumni Association, COEP will be hosting the 2nd international conference and exposition on ‘Advances in Mechanical Engineering’ (ICAME-2022) from June 23 to 25.

“ICAME-2022 will provide a platform for academia, R and D organisations, industry professionals, and research scholars to showcase their research and innovations in emerging areas of engineering and technology. More than 300 papers have been received for this conference. Renowned companies like Tata motors, Amphenol, Vias 3D, Faurecia, Autodesk, Cummins India Ltd, Janatics, Wilo Mather & Platt, Pathlock Inc., Renishaw and Altair, etc., have provided patronage and are actively participating in the Tech-Expo,” said MR Nandgaonkar, head mechanical engineering dept and the convener of conference.

Along with the conference, a Tech-Expo is also organised for the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav, the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.