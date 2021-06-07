COEP to start M.Tech course in transportation

The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) is starting its very first course of Masters of Technical (M.Tech) in transportation engineering, which is the first of its kind post-graduate course starting from the next academic year.

It is going to be the first such course in the state in transportation which would cover various types of transport syllabus right from road, metro, waterways and airways. COEP has applied for the course and after all permissions are granted, the course will start.

“We have applied for a new programme in Master in transportation engineering. It would be first such programme based on transportation to start in Maharashtra among all engineering colleges. As of now we have applied for it, once we get the approval from AICT and the state government, the course will start from the next academic year,” said BB Ahuja, director of COEP.

“In this course, the syllabus will address all the issues related to transportation, traffic, road construction and infrastructure. And when you talk of transportation it would be bridges, underpasses and all kinds of transport related infrastructure. Even there would be syllabus on railways, waterways and airways transportation. It would be generic post graduate degree and one could specialise in any of the domain,” he added.

Talking about the ongoing metro railway projects and benefit of this course to students, Ahuja said, “Currently, the government is also investing huge funds in the transportation, infrastructural development, additional roads and metro train projects. 20 years ago, we were just listening about the metros but now it has become the reality and face of new transport system. It will help the citizens and so our course will benefit to students who want to pursue careers in transportation engineering in the future.”

Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of students’ helping hand said, “There are so many new things and opportunities coming for students, but they are not aware of it. This course in transportation will make a new way of career for students and create many job opportunities for them in the future.”