‘College will start new courses in AI and ML’

Pune: As the ILS (Indian Law Society) Law College Pune enters its centenary year, its officiating principal professor Deepa Paturkar shares the future plans taken by the authorities for the institute.

We will launch courses in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and the challenges before the law, machine learning (ML) and law, said Prof Dr. Deepa Paturkar Principle of ILS college. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Any new courses and programmes to be run by ILS?

We are planning to introduce additional bridge courses, apart from the present remedial, diploma and certificate courses. We will launch courses in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and the challenges before the law, machine learning (ML) and law. These new courses would be open for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The literacy in AI and ML and its interface with the law will help students understand and address challenges in this field.

What are the public outreach programmes at the institute?

We are holding extensive activities with our legal aid centre established in 1976. The centre provided legal aid to the marginalised class in Maharashtra free of cost. Imparting education was the basic purpose of the institute, but common people need legal awareness about their rights and duties. ILS Legal Aid Centre is driven by students and faculty and we are working towards making people aware about their constitutional and basic rights.

Any new changes, developments coming up at the campus?

We have recently renovated our playground and are planning to upgrade the boys’ hostel. As we enter the centenary year, the management will take steps to upgrade infrastructure and curricula.