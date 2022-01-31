Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Colleges and schools in Pune reopen, focus on students’ safety
pune news

Colleges and schools in Pune reopen, focus on students’ safety

PUNE The schools and colleges in Pune district will reopen from today, February 1
College staff is seen sanitising a classroom ahead of the reopening of colleges at Katraj on Monday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The schools and colleges in Pune district will reopen from today, February 1. Several prominent schools and colleges are implementing strict Covid protocols. In colleges, only fully vaccinated students will be permitted. Colleges are also ready to conduct offline examinations.

From the past few weeks several colleges have undertaken special vaccination drives for students.

“We are going to start the offline lectures in phase-wise manner and entry will be given only to fully vaccinated students.

Safety of our students has always been the priority for us and for that maximum students need to be vaccinated. Along with all the necessary Covid safety norms, one of the most important aspect is to have students vaccinated and for that our college has taken step forward. We have formed groups of 25 students and conducted vaccination camps with the help of the civic body,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal - Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

Schools are also set to welcome students, though most schools will begin classes from February 15. “Considering the constant reopening and shutting of schools, parents and teachers are agitated. Restarting from scratch isn’t easy as it takes a lot of time for preparations. Safety of students is top most priority,” said a principal of a private school in Hadapsar on anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

Whereas students are happy with the decision about college campus reopening, Siddhant Somavanshi a second-year B.com student said, “We are really bored with online classes from two years and we need to experience the college campus atmosphere. It is my last year and fully vaccinated students must be permitted.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP