Colleges, students want campuses reopened in Pune

PUNE: With the new academic year about to begin and admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses already underway, the principals and administration of colleges has started demanding that college campuses be opened up. With Covid-19 cases in the state plummeting, there is demand for the blended learning or hybrid method.

Dr Sachin Vernekar, dean faculty of management studies and director IMED Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune, said, “We Indians have always had a good immunity system. The vaccination drive at all levels and standard operating procedures (SOPs) followed by the majority with a positive response to all government measures has really helped us reduce the number of cases in the last few months. I don’t think there will be a third wave if we all continue following these measures during the upcoming festivals and elections too. As regards the reopening of schools and colleges, we should start reopening the same in stages. It has been proved that children get mild infections and recover fast. However, we should use the blended learning method which includes both online and offline to start the academic year.”

“Students in the 18+ age group who have taken both the doses should be allowed to attend offline classes in two shifts with 40minute lectures. Schools too can be opened in stages with 50% students attending offline classes and the remaining 50% attending online classes (rotational basis). However, the SOPs must be strictly followed by all. At every class level, there must be a team to ensure compliances. It is time we take the right decision in the interest of the student community,” he said.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal - Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Shivajinagar), said, “For the past one-and-a-half year, the entire system of learning from children to the postgraduate level and beyond, has moved online. I think it is overburdening students and their capacity as well as that of the faculty to sit in front of the screen is at its end. It is high time that offline lectures be started with all necessary precautions against Covid-19. There should be both offline and online classes, as we have done earlier when college campuses were opened in a phased manner.”

Students, too, are willing to return to campuses. Pushkar Ganeshan, a science student, said, “I am tired of online lectures and there is no seriousness at all in that kind of teaching. We want to go back to college to study, meet our friends and enjoy the campus atmosphere.”