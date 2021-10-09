Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Colleges to reopen in Pune from October 12
pune news

Colleges to reopen in Pune from October 12

As Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for Maharashtra bandh to protest against violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, the colleges and coaching classes in Pune will reopen on October 12
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a fresh circular on Saturday and announced that instead of October 11 , colleges will reopen on October 12. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 05:22 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

As Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for Maharashtra bandh (on October 11) to protest against violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, the colleges and coaching classes in Pune will reopen on Tuesday (October 12) instead of Monday.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a fresh circular on Saturday and announced that instead of Monday, colleges will reopen on Tuesday. The PMC commissioner did not give any specific reason for the change, but the administration confirmed that the changes are made by considering the bandh called by Maha Vikas Aghadi and many other organisations.

To avoid any untoward incident, the administration has decided to reopen colleges from Tuesday.

After the weekly Covid review held in the city on Friday, Pawar had announced that colleges and universities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts can reopen from Monday.

Only fully vaccinated students would be allowed to attend offline classes. Also, a negative RT-PCR test is mandatory for all students from other districts.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also planned to vaccinate students at the college campus to avoid inconvenience.

Shivajinagar legislator Siddharth Shirole tweeted, “College Students in #Pune will be Vaccinated at the colleges itself. The PMC will soon be launching a special on-site #vaccinations drive for eligible students (18+ years) who have still not been vaccinated.” (sic)

