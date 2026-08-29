Colleges warned against charging fees from ST students

Universities, educational institutions, colleges and polytechnics have been directed not to collect educational fees from Scheduled Tribe (ST) students at the time of admission if the charges are covered under the Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, officials said on Friday.

Colleges and educational institutions must not collect educational fees from ST students at the time of admission when the prescribed charges are covered under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Ganesh Iwanate, project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Ghodegaon, said, “Colleges and educational institutions must not collect educational fees from ST students at the time of admission when the prescribed charges are covered under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme. Institutions must issue transparent fee receipts mentioning the actual approved charges and upload them on the MahaDBT portal.”

“Any unauthorised collection of fees from students will be investigated and strict action, including criminal action wherever applicable, will be taken against the concerned institution,” he added.

Under the scheme, educational benefits for eligible ST students are provided through the MahaDBT system and credited to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The benefits cover prescribed charges, including admission fees for aided and unaided courses, laboratory and library fees, gymkhana charges, extracurricular and activity-related fees, monthly college fees, computer training and registration fees.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also reimburses various university-related charges, including the university development, sports, Ashwamedh, medical assistance, student assistance, student insurance and youth festival funds, besides student identity card charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also reimburses various university-related charges, including the university development, sports, Ashwamedh, medical assistance, student assistance, student insurance and youth festival funds, besides student identity card charges. {{/usCountry}}

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However, complaints have been received that some colleges are showing zero amounts on fee receipts while allegedly collecting money from students.

Iwanate said, “Colleges must mention the actual approved fees on receipts and upload them on the MahaDBT portal. Scholarship applications will not be approved unless the required fee receipt is submitted through the portal.”

He also directed institutions to mention only those fees approved by the competent authority, administrative department or respective university on the receipts.

For the 2026-27 academic year, colleges have been instructed to facilitate online applications by eligible ST students through the MahaDBT 2.0 portal. Iwanate warned that principals would be held responsible if any eligible student is deprived of the scholarship due to the institution’s failure to facilitate the application process.

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“Institutions must issue transparent fee receipts mentioning the actual approved charges and upload them on the MahaDBT portal. Any unauthorised collection of fees from students will be investigated, and strict action will be taken,” he said.