Committee to monitor leprosy elimination programmes to be set up: Health minister

In a major step toward eliminating leprosy in the state, the Public Health department will soon establish a state-level committee to strengthen the implementation of leprosy elimination programmes. The committee will include medical experts, leprosy specialists, doctors, and representatives from NGOs actively working in the field. This committee will be responsible for planning strategies for case detection, treatment, and rehabilitation, especially in urban, rural, and school-based settings. (HT)

This was revealed in a meeting held on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan between various stakeholders working in the field of leprosy. State Public Health minister, Prakash Abitkar, said in the meeting that the proposed committee will submit a report to the state government every three months. “Its recommendations will help improve the execution of the leprosy elimination programme across Maharashtra,” he added.

To ensure proper monitoring of the programme, another independent committee will be formed which will be headed by the commissioner of Health Services. This committee will be responsible for planning strategies for case detection, treatment, and rehabilitation, especially in urban, rural, and school-based settings. It will also guide the work being undertaken throughout the state.

In the meeting, Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke and several NGOs raised the issue of increasing financial aid to voluntary institutions working on leprosy care and rehabilitation. Currently, there are 12 leprosy hospitals in the state with 2,764 sanctioned beds and 11 rehabilitation centres with 1,825 beds, said an official of the Public Health department in a statement.

The hospitals receive a grant of ₹2,200 per bed per month, while rehabilitation centres receive ₹2,000. The Public Health department has submitted a proposal to the Finance department to increase the grant to ₹6,000 per bed. “The proposal will soon be presented before the state Cabinet,” said minister Abitkar.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for leprosy elimination, the Health minister directed all officials to intensify their efforts. “The Health department should focus on the three key elements - detection, treatment, and elimination. Through ASHA workers, school health check-ups, and other health staff, we must reach as many patients as possible,” Abitkar said.

The meeting was also by attended by representatives from Tapovan-based Vidarbha Maharogi Seva Mandal, Health commissioner, Dr Kadambari Balkawade, director of Health, Dr Vijay Khandewad, deputy director of Leprosy, Dr Sandeep Sangle, and many NGOs’ representatives.