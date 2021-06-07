Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Committee to probe fire accident at Pirangut industrial unit
pune news

Committee to probe fire accident at Pirangut industrial unit

Officials of the PMRDA will be part of the four-member committee that will ascertain the cause of the fire.
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:45 PM IST
A major fire broke out at SVS Aqua company that produces chlorine dioxide tab for water purification in Urawade villlage near Pirangut in Taluka Mulshi in Pune. (Hindustan Times)

Pune district collector has initiated an inquiry into the fire accident at an industrial plant that has claimed 18 lives in Pirangut area under Mulshi tehsil of Pune on Monday evening. Officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will be part of the four-member committee that will ascertain the cause of the fire and whether all safety-related compliances were in place.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh after visiting the industrial unit where the fire broke out said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the fire tragedy. Sub-divisional magistrate of Maval will head the committee, which will have officials from industrial safety unit of MIDC and fire brigade under PMRDA.” The orders were given following instructions from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, said in a written statement, “Even if the fire has been doused, the cooling process is on. Only after it is complete can the reason be determined. The inquiry will provide the reason for the fire and fix responsibility for it.”

The committee will be headed by Sandesh Shirke, sub-divisional officer with magisterial powers, and will consist of an official of MIDC industrial safety department, and official of PMRDA, and fire chief of PMRDA, according to the district collector.

”Our line of inquiry will be about fact-finding - what caused the fire, chain of events and how many were affected,” said Shirke.

All the victims are from nearby localities. Therefore, relatives of missing workers were available for identification. However, the people who found the bodies could not even identify the gender of those found.

“The bodies are charred and it is difficult to ascertain their identity. The floor of the company is also destroyed,” said Shirke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune pirangut
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP