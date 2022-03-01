Committee to submit final ward structure to SEC on March 2

PUNE Aspirants from various political parties, citizens and others are hopeful of their views and suggestions being incorporated by the committee as it prepares the final ward structure, to be sent to State Election Commission (SEC) on March 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, SEC had announced draft ward structure, inviting suggestions and objections. A total of 3,400 suggestions and objections were received for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with many of them about western and eastern parts of the city.

During the hearing on views submitted by people, many citizens had pointed out about political pressure while making the changes. If the committee headed by Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) Director General S. Chockalingam takes cognisance of the views expressed by citizens, the draft ward structure is once again likely to see changes, said officials.

As per the draft, there are 58 wards, taking the number of corporators to 174 from the earlier 164. Yerawada with a population of 71,390 will be the largest electoral ward in the city, while Baner-Sus-Mhalunge with 37,589 persons will be the smallest among the 58 electoral wards in the PMC as per 2011 census.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The election office of PMC compiled the suggestion and objections submitted them to the state election commission constituted panel on February 16. The panel then conducted hearings on February 24 and 25 and final ward structures will be submitted to SEC by March 2.

Besides political leaders, many of the residents through resident forums in areas like Baner, Balewadi, Kharadi, Wagholi, Boatclub road have raised objections to the changes mentioned in the draft.