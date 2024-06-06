Common for Pune to get intense rainfall before, after monsoon: IMD

PUNE: With severe category rainfall on June 4, the city recorded an extreme weather phenomenon in the Vadgaon Sheri and Lohegaon areas. While India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials highlighted that such intense rain incidents are common in the pre- and post- monsoon period and that earlier too, Pune has experienced such events, weather experts stressed that this event once again brings to the fore the need for a weather radar for the city. IMD officials said intense rain incidents are common during pre and post- monsoon period and Pune has experienced such events in the past. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On June 4, Pune experienced intense rainfall within a short span of two hours. As per the IMD data, Lohegaon received 144 mm of rainfall whereas Vadgaon Sheri received 120.5 mm of rainfall. Areas such as Koregaon Park and Shivajinagar received 80mm and 68.3 mm of rainfall, respectively.

K S Hosalikar, head of climate research and services, IMD Pune, said, “On June 4, many areas in Pune, Satara, Ahmednagar and some parts in Konkan experienced heavy rainfall within a short span of two to two-and-a-half hours. In Pune, there were moderate to severe thunderstorms. The rainfall was seen in the satellite images and we had also issued a nowcast warning for the same.”

“During the pre-monsoon phase, it is common to receive such intense rainfall. Pune city has experienced such intense rainfall earlier as well. The high moisture incursion and higher temperatures have contributed significantly to the development of thunderstorm clouds over central Maharashtra, including the central part of Pune district. This cloud formation resulted in intense rain. Typically, clouds cover an area of around 200 km but if we see rainfall figures in Pune, intense rainfall was received in some pockets. Yet, it was severe category rainfall and has been considered an extreme weather event by the IMD. It was well captured in satellite images and was conveyed in advance to all concerned authorities through the nowcast warning,” Hosalikar said.

While IMD officials claimed that they forecast the intense rainfall event well in advance, some weather experts highlighted that the IMD was unable to forecast accurately exactly how much the rainfall intensity would be and which areas would be more affected. The experts also emphasised that if Pune had a weather radar, which has been in demand for long now, the rainfall warning or extreme event alert would have been much more accurate.

“When we were observing the weather data, it was seen that a convective cloud was forming over western Maharashtra and Pune however as the cloud moved above, it dispersed and it was difficult to identify exactly where it would rain more. The situation would have been much better if the radar had been available to check the exact location of the clouds,” said a member of Satark Citizens’ Science Centre on condition of anonymity.