Traders call bandh seeking action against rioters in Shevgaon

Two days after communal clashes broke out in Shevgaon town of Ahmednagar district, traders called bandh on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

At least five persons, including one policeman, was injured in communal clashes which broke out at Shevgaon between two groups during a procession taken out to commemorate Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj anniversary celebrations on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 5 pm when the procession had gathered at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk at around 8 pm when stones were pelted at them by a rival group. In retaliation, the procession group pelted stones at a religious structure. A lathicharge was carried out by the Ahmednagar police as a preventive measure to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control. The arsonists attacked shops, set vehicles on fire and resorted to sloganeering during the melee. The police have booked 150 people in connection with rioting and two State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons were deployed to quell further violence.

Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola said, “The situation is under control and preventive action has been taken. We have arrested 32 people so far in the case and investigation is on. There was an altercation outside a mosque at Shivaji Chowk where sloganeering happened from both the sides resulting in stone pelting. It happened when a group had taken out a procession to mark the anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj anniversary.”

