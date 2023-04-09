Days after 18% toll hike on e-way, commuters, vehicles shift to old Mum-Pune highway

PUNE: Scores of passengers, private cars, app-based cab services and vans have started travelling by the old Pune-Mumbai highway ever since toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way) were raised by 18% by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on April 1 this year. The 18% toll hike by the MSRDC, which supervises and controls the Pune-Mumbai e-way, was met with severe criticism from all quarters.

Toll collection on the e-way started in 2004 and ever since, it has been increasing every three years. (HT PHOTO)

Asked for precise data regarding the number of vehicles travelling on both the e-way and the old Pune-Mumbai highway since April 1, the MSRDC public relations department said that the questions have been forwarded to the toll department for further action.

Meanwhile, most commuters and drivers said that they have shifted to the old highway after the increase in toll rates.

Sachin Kamthe, a commuter, said, “In the past week, I have taken the e-way only when there is urgent work. At all other times, I have travelled by the old Mumbai-Pune highway which is affordable. With the hike in toll, it is becoming difficult to save money. Even though we have to spend more time on the old highway, it is better as it saves money in the end.”

Uber driver Arvind Bhosale said, “There is a hike in toll tax and it has started having an impact on our business and earnings. Already, it is a tight market and the toll hike is making a severe dent in our earnings. For the sake of avoiding heavy toll fees, I am using the old Mumbai-Pune highway as it saves money and is affordable for me.”

A passenger vehicle driver on condition of anonymity said, “The old route saves money and is affordable for our customers. Saving money on toll will help us save in our home budget otherwise inflation is already taking a toll on our lives along with bank EMIs, rising fuel costs and other expenditure.”

Following the 18% hike in toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai e-way, car users have to pay Rs360 (Rs320 on the e-way plus Rs40 at the Vashi toll naka), up from the earlier Rs270. Whereas, car users now have to pay Rs156 on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, light vehicles have to pay Rs277, and buses Rs551.

Toll collection on the e-way started in 2004 and ever since, it has been increasing every three years. Civil rights activists have time and again demanded that commuters be charged less toll.