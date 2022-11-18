Complete work of Garware College to Civil Court Metro line by January 26: Chandrakant Patil
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:18 AM IST
State higher and technical education minister and district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday instructed the Maha-Metro officials to complete work Garware College to Civil Court Metro line by January 26
“It should be planned in such a manner that the work of the 33 km metro line in the city will be completed by the end of March 2023. Government will provide necessary support to Maha-Metro to increase the speed of work. I will follow up on the second phase project report of Pune metro with the central government,” said Patil.
Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit, director Atul Gadgil and executive director Hemant Sonwane were present for the meeting that was held in Pune on Thursday.