IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers
As per data from the district health office, until February 21, only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs have been vaccinated. In PCMC this number stands at 34% of the 12,000 beneficiaries, which is 4,048. (HT PHOTO)
As per data from the district health office, until February 21, only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs have been vaccinated. In PCMC this number stands at 34% of the 12,000 beneficiaries, which is 4,048. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers

Only five per cent of the FLWs have taken the vaccine in the city, as opposed to 71 per cent in rural Pune
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST

With a low turnout for vaccination among frontline workers (FLWs) and healthcare workers (HCWs) in Pune, the administration hopes to ensure more confidence building, and a re-enrolment of those who missed registration, or could not get the vaccine as per schedule.

Only five per cent of the FLWs have taken the vaccine in the city, as opposed to 71 per cent in rural Pune.

As per data from the district health office, until February 21, only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs have been vaccinated. In PCMC this number stands at 34% of the 12,000 beneficiaries, which is 4,048.

Pune rural has recorded 71% of the 14,890 registered FLWs being vaccinated. In terms of health care beneficiaries too, the city lags behind with only 54% of the registered 56,000 beneficiaries being vaccinated/.

In PCMC, 67% of the 17, 636 beneficiaries have been vaccinated and 75% of the 32,815 beneficiaries have got the jab in rural Pune.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The vaccination percentage has been low in the city, especially among frontline workers and so we are creating awareness through daily video conferencing and also through media. Also, we have got complaints from private health care workers that many names are missing and there are technical problems with the CoWin app. We will start with the re-enrolment process soon.”

Serum Institute to prioritise India

Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that they have been directed to prioritise the needs of India and also balance the needs of the rest of the world. So far, over 55 million doses have already been sent across the country by the institute.

Sunday morning Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Chief Executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla tweeted, “Dear countries & governments, as you await Covishield supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, Serum has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best”.

Until now, SII has delivered 45 million doses directly to the government of India and an additional ten million doses via GAVI. A senior official from the institute said that, “We have had three orders from the government which totals to 45 million doses. The third order supply is ongoing. Also earlier, we were asked to stop the supply to other countries which has now been cleared for 24 countries.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man gets 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor daughter

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
A fast track court in Pune sentenced a 37-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and 15,000 fine for sexual assault of his daughter in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two arrested for suicide abetment

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Two people were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for driving a 28-year-old man to suicide, as per a suicide note he left, according to local police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:43 PM IST
A total of 250 organizations of tax practitioners, traders, chartered accountants and concerned parties across the country have rallied against the oppressive terms, provisions, and complicated computer system in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed by the Central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mission Jhunj: 23-year old MIT student spearheads cleanliness at historical sites

By Prachi Bari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:42 PM IST
A 23-year-old mechanical engineering student Malhar Pandey has made it a mission to keep old historic sites clean and bring them back to their old glory
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of Sunday, Pune city amounts to 50% of the cases in the district, with 2,04,422 cases, of which 640 were reported on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
As of Sunday, Pune city amounts to 50% of the cases in the district, with 2,04,422 cases, of which 640 were reported on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune district crosses 4 lakh mark for Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The district’s progressive count stands at four lakh, of which 3.82 lakh have recovered, and 10,321 active cases have been reported
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per data from the district health office, until February 21, only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs have been vaccinated. In PCMC this number stands at 34% of the 12,000 beneficiaries, which is 4,048. (HT PHOTO)
As per data from the district health office, until February 21, only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs have been vaccinated. In PCMC this number stands at 34% of the 12,000 beneficiaries, which is 4,048. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Only five per cent of the FLWs have taken the vaccine in the city, as opposed to 71 per cent in rural Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

U-16 championship series tennis: Pune’s Adkar takes double crown in Ahmedabad

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
PUNE Overcoming her nervousness of the initial rounds, Pune’s Asmi Adkar clinched a double crown at the under-16 championship series tennis tournament at the Altevol–Alexander Waske Tennis University, Ahmedabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Four of family jump into dam backwaters in Mulshi to save woman, all drown

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:48 PM IST
PUNE Five members of a family drowned in the backwaters of a dam in Kolvan village in Mulshi, according to the local police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said that in the light of the increasing number of Covid patients in Pune district, there will be restrictions on public movement in the district (including Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and rural areas) from 11pm to 6 am. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Following a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said that in the light of the increasing number of Covid patients in Pune district, there will be restrictions on public movement in the district (including Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and rural areas) from 11pm to 6 am. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Night curfew in Pune district from 11pm-6am; hotels, restaurants and bars to shut at 11 pm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Essential services, such as medical stores and hospitals, milk and vegetable supply, newspaper distribution and transport of food grains, will be excluded from the restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Only hold important classes on campus

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Colleges have reopened across the city from February 15 with students allowed to attend classes in batches
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

50-year-old Pune man donates plasma 9 times after recovering from Covid

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Munot tested positive for the virus on July 28, 2020. A gap of 14 days is mandatory for any patient to donate plasma a second time
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:20 PM IST
This puts the district active cases count to over 9,217 and the progressive count at 3.99 lakh, out of which 3.81 lakh have recovered and 8,076 have been declared dead
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Mulshi dam water issue: Committee to submit report by April 2021

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Pune district has not been receiving water from Mulshi dam, although the dam is located within the district limits. The water is currently utilised to generate hydroelectricity for Mumbai city by Tata Power
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minimum temperature unlikely to drop below 11 degrees Celsius: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the city will continue to be between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius till the end of this month, said the weather department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men killed in separate road accidents

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP