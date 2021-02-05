Cong appoint Bagwe and Joshi as state vice-presidents

PUNE: Pune city unit president Ramesh Bagwe and leader Mohan Joshi were appointed vice-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee.

Congress on Friday announced the state executive committee under the leadership of Nana Patole. The party announced six executive presidents and ten vice-presidents.

Bagwe is former minister of state for home and city unit Congress president and Joshi is former MLC. With Bagwe’s appointment as state vice-president, party workers await announcement of new city unit president for Pune city.