Cong likely to announce Dhangekar, Jagtap and Thopte’s names in first list 

Although seat-sharing discussions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have been delayed, the Congress party has almost finalised three candidates from Pune district, with their names expected to be announced anytime from now, said sources involved in the process. However, the announcement for Pune Cantonment and Shivajinagar constituencies may be made at a later stage, as there are multiple contenders for these seats. (HT PHOTO)

Those candidates whose tickets are almost confirmed include Ravindra Dhangekar for Kasba Peth, Sangram Thopte for Bhor, and Sanjay Jagtap for Purandar. All three are sitting MLAs of the party.

However, the announcement for Pune Cantonment and Shivajinagar constituencies may be made at a later stage, as there are multiple contenders for these seats. These will be part of the second list, according to high-level sources within the party involved in the decision-making process.

“The party leadership has decided to release its first list where there is no internal conflict. The sitting MLAs’ tickets are confirmed,” said the source.

While there was significant competition for the Kasba Peth seat, senior Congress leaders ultimately chose to back Dhangekar as the candidate.

In Purandar, the contest is shaping up between Sanjay Jagtap and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare. Sources suggest that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to get only one seat in Pune district — Purandar.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Shivtare had planned to contest as an independent to harm Sunetra Pawar’s prospects, but Ajit Pawar, Shinde, and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis persuaded him to withdraw his nomination. They reportedly promised to consider him for the upcoming assembly elections. Jagtap and Shivtare have a history of electoral battles in Purandar. Despite Shivtare holding the position of Minister of State in the previous term, Jagtap emerged victorious in their last contest.