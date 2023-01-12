Cong nominee opts out of poll race with son in fray as independent and BJP hints support

The Congress faced an embarrassing situation on Thursday when its party’s official candidate for the Nashik graduates constituency to legislative council, Sudhir Tambe, did not file nomination papers on Thursday. Instead, Tambe’s son Satyajeet Tambe filed the papers as an independent candidate, claiming support from the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He said of seeking support from all parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Satyajeet, who is the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, belongs to the family that is associated with the Congress. After filing the nomination papers, he said of seeking support from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

Satyajeet is the nephew of former state Congress president, former minister and leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Balasaheb Thorat.

Sudhir has been the Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly three times. Satyajeet’s grandfather Bhausaheb Thorat was an influential political leader in western Maharashtra and one of the pioneers in cooperative movement.

Satyajit, the 38-year-old who graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said, “You all know that state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (a BJP leader) has a lot of affection for me. I wish the BJP votes for me in the elections. My father Sudhir Tambe has worked tirelessly for many years to protect the interests of teachers and graduates in Nashik division. I wish to carry forward his work if I get a chance to become a member of the Legislative Council.”

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “If Tambe approaches us and seeks our support, we can consider it. The BJP is trying to strengthen its base in all parts of the state. We do not have a strong face in Nashik division, hence we may extend support to him.”

State Congress unit chief Nana Patole said, “What happened today wasn’t a good development. We will look into the issue.”

Satyajeet has been associated with the Congress since 2000 and became zilla parishad member. His base is mainly at Sangamner taluka in Ahmednagar district.